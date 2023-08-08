On Tuesday, August 8 at 6:40 PM ET, the Minnesota Twins (60-54) visit the Detroit Tigers (49-63) at Comerica Park. Sonny Gray will get the call for the Twins, while Eduardo Rodriguez will take the hill for the Tigers.

Oddsmakers list the Twins as -120 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Tigers +100 moneyline odds. The total is 7.5 runs for the game (with -120 odds to go over and +100 odds to go under).

Twins vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Gray - MIN (5-4, 3.11 ERA) vs Rodriguez - DET (7-5, 2.96 ERA)

Twins vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Twins vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have entered the game as favorites 75 times this season and won 46, or 61.3%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, the Twins have a record of 44-28 (61.1%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for Minnesota.

The Twins have a 5-4 record across the nine games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Minnesota and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Tigers have been chosen as underdogs in 90 games this year and have walked away with the win 35 times (38.9%) in those games.

This season, the Tigers have come away with a win 32 times in 84 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or longer on the moneyline.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Twins vs. Tigers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Dónovan Solano 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+230) Jorge Polanco 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+190) Carlos Correa 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+180) Max Kepler 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+190) Willi Castro 0.5 (-208) 0.5 (-208) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+230)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2500 9th 1st

