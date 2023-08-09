Carlos Correa Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Tigers - August 9
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Carlos Correa, with a slugging percentage of .324 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Detroit Tigers, with Alex Faedo on the hill, August 9 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Tigers.
Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Alex Faedo
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Carlos Correa At The Plate
- Correa leads Minnesota with 91 hits and an OBP of .301, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .395.
- Correa enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .333 with one homer.
- In 65.7% of his games this year (67 of 102), Correa has picked up at least one hit, and in 20 of those games (19.6%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In 12.7% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Correa has picked up an RBI in 31.4% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 12.7% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 35 of 102 games this year, and more than once 6 times.
Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|55
|.225
|AVG
|.229
|.297
|OBP
|.305
|.368
|SLG
|.417
|16
|XBH
|23
|4
|HR
|9
|25
|RBI
|27
|46/19
|K/BB
|56/22
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Tigers have a 4.53 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to surrender 134 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in baseball).
- Faedo gets the start for the Tigers, his eighth of the season. He is 2-4 with a 5.80 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Sunday, July 23 against the San Diego Padres, when the righty tossed six scoreless innings while giving up only one hit.
- In seven games this season, the 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.80, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .216 against him.
