Jorge Polanco -- .176 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Detroit Tigers, with Alex Faedo on the mound, on August 9 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Tigers.

Jorge Polanco Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Comerica Park

Tigers Starter: Alex Faedo

Alex Faedo TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Discover More About This Game

Jorge Polanco At The Plate

Polanco is batting .234 with 11 doubles, six home runs and 12 walks.

Polanco has recorded a hit in 29 of 41 games this year (70.7%), including six multi-hit games (14.6%).

He has gone deep in 14.6% of his games in 2023 (six of 41), and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.

Polanco has picked up an RBI in 12 games this season (29.3%), with two or more RBI in six of those games (14.6%).

He has scored at least once 14 times this year (34.1%), including one multi-run game.

Jorge Polanco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 19 .256 AVG .208 .297 OBP .288 .523 SLG .292 13 XBH 4 5 HR 1 14 RBI 6 24/5 K/BB 17/7 0 SB 1

Tigers Pitching Rankings