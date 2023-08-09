Kerry Carpenter and the Detroit Tigers take the field on Wednesday at Comerica Park against Bailey Ober, who is the named starter for the Minnesota Twins. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET for the third game of a four-game series.

Twins vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins rank eighth-best in MLB action with 155 total home runs.

Minnesota is 14th in baseball with a .415 slugging percentage.

The Twins rank 22nd in the majors with a .237 batting average.

Minnesota has the No. 17 offense in baseball, scoring 4.4 runs per game (510 total runs).

The Twins' .315 on-base percentage is 20th in MLB.

The Twins strike out 10.3 times per game, the worst mark in baseball.

The pitching staff for Minnesota has a collective 9.7 K/9, the first-best in MLB.

Minnesota's 3.83 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Twins pitchers combine for the No. 2 WHIP in baseball (1.180).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

The Twins are sending Ober (6-5) to the mound to make his 19th start of the season. He is 6-5 with a 3.21 ERA and 98 strikeouts through 103 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he tossed five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.

Ober is looking to pick up his 12th quality start of the year.

Ober is looking to pick up his 18th start of five or more innings this season in this matchup.

He has had three appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 8/4/2023 Diamondbacks W 3-2 Home Bailey Ober Merrill Kelly 8/5/2023 Diamondbacks W 12-1 Home Kenta Maeda Ryne Nelson 8/6/2023 Diamondbacks W 5-3 Home Dallas Keuchel Zac Gallen 8/7/2023 Tigers W 9-3 Away Pablo Lopez Joey Wentz 8/8/2023 Tigers L 6-0 Away Sonny Gray Eduardo Rodríguez 8/9/2023 Tigers - Away Bailey Ober Alex Faedo 8/10/2023 Tigers - Away Kenta Maeda Reese Olson 8/11/2023 Phillies - Away Dallas Keuchel Cristopher Sanchez 8/12/2023 Phillies - Away Pablo Lopez Taijuan Walker 8/13/2023 Phillies - Away Sonny Gray Ranger Suárez 8/15/2023 Tigers - Home Bailey Ober Eduardo Rodríguez

