Thursday's game at Comerica Park has the Minnesota Twins (60-56) taking on the Detroit Tigers (51-63) at 1:10 PM ET (on August 10). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-4 win for the Twins, so expect a competitive matchup.

The Twins will give the nod to Kenta Maeda (3-6, 4.22 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Tigers will turn to Reese Olson (1-5, 4.94 ERA).

Twins vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, August 10, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Thursday, August 10, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

How to Watch on TV: BSDET

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Twins vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Twins 6, Tigers 5.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Twins have a record of 5-4.

In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

The Twins have been favorites in 77 games this season and won 46 (59.7%) of those contests.

Minnesota is 25-18 this season when entering a game favored by -150 or more on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 60% chance of a victory for the Twins.

Minnesota ranks 17th in the majors with 515 total runs scored this season.

The Twins have a 3.86 team ERA that ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.

