The Minnesota Vikings right now have +4000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Vikings Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: +280

Minnesota Betting Insights

Minnesota covered seven times in 17 games with a spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 11 times in Vikings games.

Despite sporting a bottom-five defense that ranked second-worst in the (388.7 yards allowed per game) last season, Minnesota played better offensively, ranking seventh in the by totaling 361.5 yards per game.

The Vikings had eight wins at home last year and five away.

Minnesota won every game when favored (11-0) but only one as the underdog (1-4).

The Vikings were 8-4 in the NFC, including 4-2 in the NFC North.

Vikings Impact Players

Kirk Cousins had 29 TD passes and 14 interceptions in 17 games last year, completing 65.9% of his throws for 4,547 yards (267.5 per game).

Cousins also rushed for 97 yards and two TDs.

Justin Jefferson had 128 receptions for 1,809 yards (106.4 per game) and eight touchdowns in 17 games.

K.J. Osborn had 60 catches for 650 yards (38.2 per game) and five touchdowns in 17 games a season ago.

On the ground, Alexander Mattison scored five touchdowns and picked up 283 yards (16.6 per game).

On defense last year, Jordan Hicks helped keep opposing offenses in check with one interception to go with 129 tackles, 2.0 TFL, three sacks, and 10 passes defended in 17 games.

2023-24 Vikings NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Buccaneers - +15000 2 September 14 @ Eagles - +800 3 September 24 Chargers - +2500 4 October 1 @ Panthers - +8000 5 October 8 Chiefs - +600 6 October 15 @ Bears - +6000 7 October 23 49ers - +1000 8 October 29 @ Packers - +6600 9 November 5 @ Falcons - +8000 10 November 12 Saints - +4000 11 November 19 @ Broncos - +5000 12 November 27 Bears - +6000 14 December 10 @ Raiders - +8000 15 December 17 @ Bengals - +1100 16 December 24 Lions - +2200 17 December 31 Packers - +6600 18 January 7 @ Lions - +2200

