After going 0-for-1 in his most recent game, Jordan Luplow and the Minnesota Twins face the Philadelphia Phillies (who will hand the ball to Cristopher Sanchez) at 7:05 PM ET on Friday.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Tigers.

Jordan Luplow Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
  Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
  • Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez
  • TV Channel: NBC 10
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Explore More About This Game

Jordan Luplow At The Plate

  • Luplow is hitting .333 with a double and five walks.
  • Luplow has gotten a hit in five of 10 games this year (50.0%), with multiple hits twice.
  • In 10 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
  • Luplow has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored in one of 10 games.

Jordan Luplow Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
1 GP 2
1.000 AVG .143
1.000 OBP .250
1.000 SLG .143
0 XBH 0
0 HR 0
1 RBI 0
0/0 K/BB 4/1
0 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
  • The Phillies have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.99).
  • Phillies pitchers combine to allow 130 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
  • Sanchez makes the start for the Phillies, his 11th of the season. He is 0-3 with a 3.44 ERA and 48 strikeouts through 52 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance came on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when the left-hander tossed five innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.44, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents have a .211 batting average against him.
