Kyle Farmer -- with an on-base percentage of .219 in his past 10 games, 83 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Cristopher Sanchez on the hill, on August 11 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Tigers.

Kyle Farmer Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park

Cristopher Sanchez

Cristopher Sanchez TV Channel: NBC 10

NBC 10 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Kyle Farmer At The Plate

Farmer is batting .243 with eight doubles, two triples, six home runs and 14 walks.

Farmer has picked up a hit in 53.2% of his 79 games this season, with more than one hit in 13.9% of those games.

He has homered in 7.6% of his games this season, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.

Farmer has driven in a run in 17 games this season (21.5%), including four games with more than one RBI (5.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 36.7% of his games this season (29 of 79), he has scored, and in three of those games (3.8%) he has scored more than once.

Kyle Farmer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 38 .250 AVG .235 .328 OBP .276 .371 SLG .370 8 XBH 8 3 HR 3 11 RBI 13 34/8 K/BB 29/6 0 SB 1

Phillies Pitching Rankings