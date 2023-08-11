Cristopher Sanchez will take the mound for the Philadelphia Phillies (64-52) on Friday, August 11 versus the Minnesota Twins (60-57), who will counter with Dallas Keuchel. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:05 PM ET at Citizens Bank Park.

The Twins are +140 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the Phillies (-165). The over/under is 9.5 runs for this game (with -110 odds to go over and -110 odds on the under).

Twins vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: NBC 10

NBC 10 Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Probable Pitchers: Sanchez - PHI (0-3, 3.44 ERA) vs Keuchel - MIN (0-0, 1.80 ERA)

Twins vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Twins vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Phillies have won 44 out of the 74 games, or 59.5%, in which they've been favored.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter, the Phillies have gone 19-11 (63.3%).

The implied probability of a win from Philadelphia, based on the moneyline, is 62.3%.

The Phillies were the moneyline favorite in nine of their last 10 games, and went 6-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Philadelphia and its opponents combined to hit the over five times.

The Twins have been underdogs in 37 games this season and have come away with the win 14 times (37.8%) in those contests.

The Twins have a win-loss record of 3-2 when favored by +140 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

Over the past 10 games, the Twins have been underdogs just once and won that contest.

Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Twins vs. Phillies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Dallas Keuchel - - - -

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2500 9th 1st

