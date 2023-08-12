France will meet Australia in a World Cup quarterfinal on Saturday, August 12 at 3:00 AM ET in Brisbane, Australia.

How to Watch France vs. Australia

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Game Time: 3:00 AM ET

TV Channel: FOX US

Location: Brisbane, Australia

Venue: Suncorp Stadium

France Group Stage Results

Opponent Date Score Home/Away Brazil July 29 W 2-1 Home Panama August 2 W 6-3 Away Morocco August 8 W 4-0 Home Australia August 12 - Away

France's Recent Performance

France played Morocco in its previous match and prevailed by a final score of 4-0. The victorious France side took 14 shots, outshooting by 13.

In four appearances in Women's World Cup, Kadidiatou Diani has four goals and three assists for France.

So far in four Women's World Cup games, Eugenie Le Sommer has tallied three goals.

In Women's World Cup action, Vicki Becho has scored one goal (in four matches) and has one assist.

France's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster

Solene Durand #1

Maelle Lakrar #2

Wendie Renard #3

Laurina Fazer #4

Elisa De Almeida #5

Sandie Toletti #6

Sakina Karchaoui #7

Grace Geyoro #8

Eugenie Le Sommer #9

Amel Majri #10

Kadidiatou Diani #11

Clara Mateo #12

Selma Bacha #13

Aissatou Tounkara #14

Kenza Dali #15

Pauline Peyraud-Magnin #16

Lea Le Garrec #17

Viviane Asseyi #18

Naomie Feller #19

Estelle Cascarino #20

Constance Picaud #21

Eve Perisset #22

Vicki Becho #23

Australia Group Stage Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away Nigeria July 27 L 3-2 Home Canada July 31 W 4-0 Away Denmark August 7 W 2-0 Home France August 12 - Home

Australia's Recent Performance

In its last action on August 7, Australia secured a 2-0 victory against Denmark, despite being outshot 13 to 10.

In Women's World Cup, Caitlin Foord has collected one goal (in four matches) and two assists for Australia.

Hayley Raso has three goals for Australia in Women's World Cup.

Steph Catley has totaled two goals for Australia so far in Women's World Cup.

Australia's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster