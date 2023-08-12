Joey Gallo, with a slugging percentage of .238 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Taijuan Walker on the mound, August 12 at 6:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Game Time: 6:05 PM ET

Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker

TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Joey Gallo At The Plate

Gallo is hitting .168 with nine doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 41 walks.

Gallo has picked up a hit in 35 of 91 games this season, with multiple hits six times.

He has hit a home run in 18.7% of his games in 2023 (17 of 91), and 6.1% of his trips to the plate.

Gallo has picked up an RBI in 22.0% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 8.8% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in four contests.

He has scored in 29 games this year (31.9%), including three multi-run games (3.3%).

Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 46 .169 AVG .167 .285 OBP .295 .373 SLG .477 13 XBH 15 5 HR 13 13 RBI 21 60/18 K/BB 66/23 0 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings