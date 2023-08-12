On Saturday, Kyle Farmer (hitting .129 in his past 10 games) and the Minnesota Twins play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Taijuan Walker. First pitch is at 6:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

Kyle Farmer Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Game Time: 6:05 PM ET

6:05 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker

TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Explore More About This Game

Kyle Farmer At The Plate

Farmer has eight doubles, two triples, six home runs and 14 walks while batting .238.

In 52.5% of his 80 games this season, Farmer has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 11 multi-hit games.

Looking at the 80 games he has played this season, he's went deep in six of them (7.5%), and in 2.3% of his trips to the dish.

Farmer has had an RBI in 17 games this season (21.3%), including four multi-RBI outings (5.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 36.3% of his games this season (29 of 80), with two or more runs three times (3.8%).

Kyle Farmer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 39 .250 AVG .228 .328 OBP .267 .371 SLG .358 8 XBH 8 3 HR 3 11 RBI 13 34/8 K/BB 31/6 0 SB 1

Phillies Pitching Rankings