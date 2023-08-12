Following the second round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Lucas Glover is atop the leaderboard with a score of -10.

Looking to bet on Lucas Glover at the FedEx St. Jude Championship this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Lucas Glover Insights

Glover has finished below par on 17 occasions, completed his day bogey-free twice and finished 17 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 18 rounds played.

He has recorded the best score of the day in two of his last 18 rounds, while scoring among the top five in five rounds and the top 10 on eight occasions.

Glover has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in six of his last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 13 times.

Glover has finished first once, with three top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes, in his past five appearances.

He has made four cuts in his past five tournaments.

Glover has finished within three shots of the leader in three of his past five tournaments. In that span, he finished within five shots of the winner four times and with a better-than-average score four times.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 36 -7 278 1 16 4 5 $3.4M

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

FedEx St. Jude Championship Insights and Stats

Glover has had an average finish of 51st with a personal best of 40th at this tournament.

Glover has three made cuts in his past six appearances at this tournament.

This course is set up to play at 7,243 yards, 228 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

TPC Southwind has had an average tournament score of -2 recently, which is higher than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

The average course Glover has played in the past year (7,280 yards) is 37 yards longer than the course he'll be playing this week (7,243).

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -7. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of -2.

Glover's Last Time Out

Glover was in the 92nd percentile on par 3s at the Wyndham Championship, with an average of 2.81 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

His 3.73-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the Wyndham Championship was strong, putting him in the 100th percentile of the field.

On the eight par-5 holes at the Wyndham Championship, Glover was better than 35% of the field (averaging 4.5 strokes).

Glover recorded a birdie or better on four of 16 par-3s at the Wyndham Championship (the field averaged 1.8).

On the 16 par-3s at the Wyndham Championship, Glover recorded fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (1.9).

Glover recorded more birdies or better (16) than the field average of 6.1 on the 48 par-4s at the Wyndham Championship.

In that last tournament, Glover's par-4 performance (on 48 holes) included a bogey or worse three times (better than the field's average, 6.5).

Glover ended the Wyndham Championship with a birdie or better on four of the eight par-5s, more than the tournament average of 3.4.

The field at the Wyndham Championship averaged 0.5 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Glover finished without one.

FedEx St. Jude Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 10-12, 2023

August 10-12, 2023 Course: TPC Southwind

TPC Southwind Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Par: 70 / 7,243 yards

70 / 7,243 yards Glover Odds to Win: +750 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect Glover's performance prior to the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.