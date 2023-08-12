Matt Wallner Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Phillies - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 0-for-1 in his most recent game, Matt Wallner and the Minnesota Twins take on the Philadelphia Phillies (who will start Taijuan Walker) at 6:05 PM ET on Saturday.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Phillies.
Matt Wallner Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 6:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Matt Wallner At The Plate
- Wallner is hitting .242 with four doubles, seven home runs and 10 walks.
- Wallner has had a hit in 13 of 32 games this season (40.6%), including multiple hits six times (18.8%).
- Looking at the 32 games he has played this season, he's homered in six of them (18.8%), and in 6.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Wallner has picked up an RBI in eight games this season (25.0%), with two or more RBI in six of them (18.8%).
- In 15 games this year (46.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Matt Wallner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|14
|.333
|AVG
|.125
|.452
|OBP
|.239
|.686
|SLG
|.300
|8
|XBH
|3
|5
|HR
|2
|12
|RBI
|4
|17/6
|K/BB
|15/4
|1
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
- The Phillies have a 3.97 team ERA that ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to allow 132 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in baseball).
- Walker (13-4 with a 4.05 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 126 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Phillies, his 24th of the season.
- In his last outing on Sunday against the Kansas City Royals, the right-hander went seven innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 30-year-old ranks 36th in ERA (4.05), 39th in WHIP (1.263), and 53rd in K/9 (7.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
