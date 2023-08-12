Max Kepler Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Phillies - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, Max Kepler (.618 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Minnesota Twins face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Taijuan Walker. First pitch is at 6:05 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-2 in his most recent game against the Phillies.
Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 6:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Discover More About This Game
Max Kepler At The Plate
- Kepler has 11 doubles, 19 home runs and 24 walks while batting .236.
- In 54.0% of his games this season (47 of 87), Kepler has picked up at least one hit, and in 20 of those games (23.0%) he recorded more than one.
- He has gone deep in 19 games this season (21.8%), leaving the park in 5.8% of his chances at the plate.
- Kepler has had an RBI in 31 games this season (35.6%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (11.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 35 of 87 games this year, and more than once 9 times.
Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|49
|.262
|AVG
|.216
|.315
|OBP
|.286
|.485
|SLG
|.449
|13
|XBH
|17
|8
|HR
|11
|21
|RBI
|24
|34/10
|K/BB
|37/14
|0
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Phillies have a 3.97 team ERA that ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Phillies rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (132 total, 1.1 per game).
- Walker (13-4) takes the mound for the Phillies in his 24th start of the season. He has a 4.05 ERA in 126 2/3 innings pitched, with 104 strikeouts.
- His last time out was on Sunday against the Kansas City Royals, when the righty threw seven innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 30-year-old ranks 36th in ERA (4.05), 39th in WHIP (1.263), and 53rd in K/9 (7.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
