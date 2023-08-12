Alec Bohm and the Philadelphia Phillies will take the field against the Minnesota Twins and starter Pablo Lopez on Saturday. First pitch is at 6:05 PM ET at Citizens Bank Park.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Time: 6:05 PM ET

6:05 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins rank eighth-best in MLB play with 159 total home runs.

Minnesota is 15th in MLB with a .414 slugging percentage.

The Twins' .236 batting average ranks 24th in MLB.

Minnesota has the No. 17 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.4 runs per game (517 total runs).

The Twins are 21st in baseball with a .314 on-base percentage.

The Twins strike out 10.3 times per game, the worst mark in MLB.

The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Minnesota's pitching staff leads MLB.

Minnesota has the ninth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.94).

The Twins have the third-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.200).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Lopez (7-6) takes the mound for the Twins in his 24th start of the season. He's put together a 3.81 ERA in 141 2/3 innings pitched, with 173 strikeouts.

In his most recent outing on Monday against the Detroit Tigers, the righty threw seven scoreless innings while surrendering five hits.

Lopez is aiming for his fourth quality start in a row.

Lopez will look to extend a 15-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 6.1 innings per outing).

In three of his 23 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 8/7/2023 Tigers W 9-3 Away Pablo Lopez Joey Wentz 8/8/2023 Tigers L 6-0 Away Sonny Gray Eduardo Rodríguez 8/9/2023 Tigers L 9-5 Away Bailey Ober Alex Faedo 8/10/2023 Tigers L 3-0 Away Kenta Maeda Reese Olson 8/11/2023 Phillies L 13-2 Away Dallas Keuchel Cristopher Sanchez 8/12/2023 Phillies - Away Pablo Lopez Taijuan Walker 8/13/2023 Phillies - Away Sonny Gray Ranger Suárez 8/15/2023 Tigers - Home Bailey Ober Alex Faedo 8/16/2023 Tigers - Home Kenta Maeda Reese Olson 8/18/2023 Pirates - Home Dallas Keuchel - 8/19/2023 Pirates - Home Pablo Lopez Mitch Keller

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.