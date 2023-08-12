The Minnesota Twins (60-58) will lean on Carlos Correa when they visit Bryson Stott and the Philadelphia Phillies (65-52) at Citizens Bank Park on Saturday, August 12. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:05 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Twins as -120 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Phillies +100 moneyline odds to win. A 9-run over/under is listed for the matchup.

Twins vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Time: 6:05 PM ET

6:05 PM ET TV: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Probable Pitchers: Pablo Lopez - MIN (7-6, 3.81 ERA) vs Taijuan Walker - PHI (13-4, 4.05 ERA)

Twins vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Twins vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have won 46, or 59%, of the 78 games they've played as favorites this season.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, the Twins have a record of 44-31 (58.7%).

Minnesota has a 54.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Twins went 4-4 over the eight games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Minnesota combined with its opponents to go over the run total five times.

The Phillies have been victorious in 16, or 44.4%, of the 36 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the Phillies have won 12 of 26 games when listed as at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, bookmakers have not installed the Phillies as underdogs once.

When it comes to hitting the over, Philadelphia and its opponents are 6-3-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Twins vs. Phillies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Max Kepler 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+135) Willi Castro 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+185) Carlos Correa - 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+165) Jorge Polanco 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+155) Matt Wallner 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+165)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2500 9th 1st

