Player props are listed for Carlos Correa and Bryson Stott, among others, when the Minnesota Twins visit the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on Saturday at 6:05 PM ET.

Twins vs. Phillies Game Info

When: Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 6:05 PM ET

Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH

Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Pablo Lopez Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Lopez Stats

The Twins will send Pablo Lopez (7-6) to the mound for his 24th start this season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth consecutive quality start.

Lopez has 14 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 23 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers this year, the 27-year-old's 3.81 ERA ranks 30th, 1.101 WHIP ranks 13th, and 11 K/9 ranks sixth.

Lopez Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Tigers Aug. 7 7.0 5 0 0 8 0 at Cardinals Aug. 1 6.0 4 1 1 5 0 vs. Mariners Jul. 25 7.0 6 2 2 8 1 at Mariners Jul. 20 5.0 6 2 2 7 2 at Athletics Jul. 15 5.2 8 7 7 7 3

Carlos Correa Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Correa Stats

Correa has 94 hits with 25 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs, 42 walks and 53 RBI.

He's slashed .229/.302/.401 on the year.

Correa has picked up at least one hit in seven straight games. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .257 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and eight RBI.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Phillies Aug. 11 1-for-2 0 0 0 2 at Tigers Aug. 10 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Tigers Aug. 9 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 at Tigers Aug. 8 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 at Tigers Aug. 7 2-for-3 2 1 4 6

Max Kepler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Kepler Stats

Max Kepler has put up 70 hits with 11 doubles, 19 home runs and 24 walks. He has driven in 45 runs.

He's slashing .236/.299/.465 so far this season.

Kepler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Phillies Aug. 11 1-for-2 1 1 1 4 at Tigers Aug. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Tigers Aug. 9 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 at Tigers Aug. 7 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 6 1-for-4 1 1 1 4

MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies

Bryson Stott Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Stott Stats

Stott has 129 hits with 24 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs, 28 walks and 47 RBI. He's also stolen 21 bases.

He has a slash line of .302/.345/.445 so far this year.

Stott Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Twins Aug. 11 2-for-4 2 1 3 6 0 vs. Nationals Aug. 10 0-for-3 2 0 0 0 1 vs. Nationals Aug. 8 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 1 vs. Nationals Aug. 8 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Royals Aug. 6 1-for-4 1 1 3 4 0

Alec Bohm Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Bohm Stats

Alec Bohm has 113 hits with 21 doubles, 12 home runs, 31 walks and 74 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He's slashing .290/.344/.437 so far this year.

Bohm Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Twins Aug. 11 0-for-3 1 0 1 0 0 vs. Nationals Aug. 10 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Nationals Aug. 9 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Nationals Aug. 8 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Royals Aug. 6 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

