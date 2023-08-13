The Minnesota Twins, including Kyle Farmer (.156 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 144 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last game against the Phillies.

Kyle Farmer Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
  • Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Kyle Farmer At The Plate

  • Farmer has eight doubles, two triples, six home runs and 14 walks while hitting .242.
  • Farmer has reached base via a hit in 43 games this year (of 81 played), and had multiple hits in 11 of those games.
  • Looking at the 81 games he has played this season, he's went deep in six of them (7.4%), and in 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
  • Farmer has had an RBI in 17 games this season (21.0%), including four multi-RBI outings (4.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 35.8% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 3.7%.

Kyle Farmer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
40 GP 40
.250 AVG .234
.328 OBP .273
.371 SLG .363
8 XBH 8
3 HR 3
11 RBI 13
34/8 K/BB 31/6
0 SB 1

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
  • The Phillies' 4.00 team ERA ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Phillies pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (136 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Suarez (2-5) gets the starting nod for the Phillies in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 3.96 ERA in 91 2/3 innings pitched, with 81 strikeouts.
  • His most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Washington Nationals, when the lefty went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
  • The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.96, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opponents are hitting .278 against him.
