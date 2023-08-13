Michael A. Taylor Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Phillies - August 13
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Michael A. Taylor (.194 batting average in his past 10 games, with three home runs, two walks and six RBI) and the Minnesota Twins play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Ranger Suarez. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Phillies.
Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Michael A. Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor has 13 doubles, 15 home runs and 16 walks while hitting .213.
- Taylor has gotten a hit in 49 of 97 games this season (50.5%), including 11 multi-hit games (11.3%).
- In 14 games this year, he has homered (14.4%, and 4.9% of his trips to the dish).
- In 24 games this year (24.7%), Taylor has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (9.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 29.9% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (4.1%).
Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|48
|.228
|AVG
|.197
|.258
|OBP
|.263
|.455
|SLG
|.373
|15
|XBH
|13
|9
|HR
|6
|21
|RBI
|16
|55/5
|K/BB
|51/11
|5
|SB
|2
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
- The Phillies have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.00).
- Phillies pitchers combine to give up 136 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 14th in the league).
- The Phillies are sending Suarez (2-5) to the mound for his 17th start of the season. He is 2-5 with a 3.96 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 91 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last pitched on Tuesday against the Washington Nationals, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.96, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .278 against him.
