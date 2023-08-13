On Sunday, Michael A. Taylor (.194 batting average in his past 10 games, with three home runs, two walks and six RBI) and the Minnesota Twins play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Ranger Suarez. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Phillies.

Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez

TV Channel: NBCS-PH

Michael A. Taylor At The Plate

Taylor has 13 doubles, 15 home runs and 16 walks while hitting .213.

Taylor has gotten a hit in 49 of 97 games this season (50.5%), including 11 multi-hit games (11.3%).

In 14 games this year, he has homered (14.4%, and 4.9% of his trips to the dish).

In 24 games this year (24.7%), Taylor has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (9.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 29.9% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (4.1%).

Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 48 .228 AVG .197 .258 OBP .263 .455 SLG .373 15 XBH 13 9 HR 6 21 RBI 16 55/5 K/BB 51/11 5 SB 2

Phillies Pitching Rankings