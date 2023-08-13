The Minnesota Twins, including Ryan Jeffers and his .703 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Phillies.

Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez

Ranger Suárez TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ryan Jeffers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Ryan Jeffers At The Plate

Jeffers has 11 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 24 walks while hitting .281.

Jeffers has gotten a hit in 37 of 64 games this season (57.8%), including 13 multi-hit games (20.3%).

Looking at the 64 games he has played this year, he's went deep in eight of them (12.5%), and in 3.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 25.0% of his games this year, Jeffers has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 23 times this season (35.9%), including five games with multiple runs (7.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 33 .333 AVG .241 .429 OBP .349 .595 SLG .407 11 XBH 10 5 HR 4 9 RBI 16 28/11 K/BB 38/13 1 SB 2

Phillies Pitching Rankings