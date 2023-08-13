Sunday's game that pits the Philadelphia Phillies (65-53) against the Minnesota Twins (61-58) at Citizens Bank Park should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Phillies. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET on August 13.

The probable pitchers are Ranger Suarez (2-5) for the Phillies and Sonny Gray (5-5) for the Twins.

Twins vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH

Twins vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Phillies 5, Twins 4.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Twins Performance Insights

Over their last 10 games, the Twins have been favored twice and split those games 1-1.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Minnesota and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Twins' past 10 games.

The Twins have been underdogs in 38 games this season and have come away with the win 14 times (36.8%) in those contests.

Minnesota has a mark of 12-16 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Twins have a 50% chance of walking away with the win.

Minnesota scores the 17th-most runs in baseball (525 total, 4.4 per game).

Twins pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.92 ERA this year, eighth-best in baseball.

Twins Schedule