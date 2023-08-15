On Tuesday, Joey Gallo (.625 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Minnesota Twins play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Alex Faedo. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

He reached base in all five of his plate appearances (4-for-4 with two home runs and four RBI) in his previous appearance against the Phillies.

Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Stadium: Target Field

Tigers Starter: Alex Faedo

TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Joey Gallo At The Plate

Gallo is hitting .181 with nine doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 42 walks.

In 39.1% of his 92 games this season, Gallo has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.

He has homered in 19.6% of his games in 2023 (18 of 92), and 6.7% of his trips to the plate.

Gallo has had at least one RBI in 22.8% of his games this year (21 of 92), with two or more RBI nine times (9.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 32.6% of his games this year (30 of 92), with two or more runs four times (4.3%).

Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 47 .169 AVG .191 .285 OBP .317 .373 SLG .537 13 XBH 17 5 HR 15 13 RBI 25 60/18 K/BB 66/24 0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings