Matt Wallner -- .188 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Detroit Tigers, with Alex Faedo on the hill, on August 15 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

Matt Wallner Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Alex Faedo

Alex Faedo TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Wallner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Matt Wallner At The Plate

Wallner has four doubles, eight home runs and 10 walks while hitting .240.

Wallner has gotten a hit in 14 of 34 games this year (41.2%), with multiple hits on seven occasions (20.6%).

In seven games this year, he has hit a long ball (20.6%, and 6.8% of his trips to the dish).

Wallner has picked up an RBI in nine games this year (26.5%), with more than one RBI in seven of those contests (20.6%).

He has scored in 47.1% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 8.8%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Matt Wallner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 16 .333 AVG .143 .452 OBP .236 .686 SLG .347 8 XBH 4 5 HR 3 12 RBI 6 17/6 K/BB 16/4 1 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings