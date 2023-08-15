Max Kepler -- batting .294 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Detroit Tigers, with Alex Faedo on the mound, on August 15 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Phillies.

Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Alex Faedo

Alex Faedo TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Explore More About This Game

Max Kepler At The Plate

Kepler is hitting .238 with 12 doubles, 19 home runs and 24 walks.

Kepler has reached base via a hit in 48 games this season (of 89 played), and had multiple hits in 21 of those games.

He has gone deep in 21.3% of his games this season, and 5.7% of his trips to the dish.

Kepler has driven in a run in 32 games this season (36.0%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (11.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 36 games this year (40.4%), including multiple runs in nine games.

Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 51 .262 AVG .220 .315 OBP .288 .485 SLG .451 13 XBH 18 8 HR 11 21 RBI 25 34/10 K/BB 39/14 0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings