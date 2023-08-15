When the Minnesota Twins (62-58) and Detroit Tigers (53-65) square of at Target Field on Tuesday, August 15, Bailey Ober will get the ball for the Twins, while the Tigers will send Alex Faedo to the hill. The game will begin at 7:40 PM ET.

The favored Twins have -190 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Tigers, who are listed at +155. An 8.5-run total has been set in this contest.

Twins vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Ober - MIN (6-6, 3.40 ERA) vs Faedo - DET (2-4, 5.80 ERA)

Twins vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Twins vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Twins have been favored 79 times and won 47, or 59.5%, of those games.

The Twins have a 9-7 record (winning 56.2% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -190 or shorter.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Minnesota has a 65.5% chance to win.

The Twins have a 4-3 record from the seven games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Minnesota combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total four times.

The Tigers have come away with 39 wins in the 96 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Tigers have come away with a win 13 times in 28 chances when named as an underdog of at least +155 or worse on the moneyline.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

Twins vs. Tigers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Carlos Correa 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+150) Matt Wallner 0.5 (-182) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+165) Christian Vázquez 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+225) Jorge Polanco 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+150) Max Kepler 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+120)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2500 9th 1st

