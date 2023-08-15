You can see player prop bet odds for Carlos Correa, Spencer Torkelson and others on the Minnesota Twins and Detroit Tigers prior to their matchup at 7:40 PM ET on Tuesday at Target Field.

Twins vs. Tigers Game Info

When: Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Bailey Ober Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Ober Stats

The Twins will hand the ball to Bailey Ober (6-6) for his 20th start of the season.

He has 11 quality starts in 19 chances this season.

Ober will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

In 19 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

Ober Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Tigers Aug. 9 5.0 11 5 4 9 1 vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 4 5.0 6 2 2 3 0 at Royals Jul. 29 4.0 11 6 6 5 0 vs. White Sox Jul. 23 6.0 5 3 2 6 0 at Mariners Jul. 18 6.0 7 3 3 5 0

Carlos Correa Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Correa Stats

Correa has 25 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs, 44 walks and 54 RBI (95 total hits).

He has a .230/.306/.409 slash line on the season.

Correa will look for his ninth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 games he is batting .286 with two doubles, three home runs, five walks and nine RBI.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Phillies Aug. 12 1-for-2 1 1 1 4 at Phillies Aug. 11 1-for-2 0 0 0 2 at Tigers Aug. 10 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Tigers Aug. 9 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 at Tigers Aug. 8 2-for-3 0 0 0 2

Max Kepler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Kepler Stats

Max Kepler has put up 72 hits with 12 doubles, 19 home runs and 24 walks. He has driven in 46 runs.

He's slashing .238/.299/.465 so far this season.

Kepler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Phillies Aug. 13 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Aug. 12 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 at Phillies Aug. 11 1-for-2 1 1 1 4 at Tigers Aug. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Tigers Aug. 9 1-for-5 0 0 1 1

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Spencer Torkelson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Torkelson Stats

Torkelson has put up 100 hits with 25 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 48 walks. He has driven in 63 runs with two stolen bases.

He's slashed .228/.308/.412 so far this year.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Red Sox Aug. 13 0-for-3 1 0 1 0 0 at Red Sox Aug. 12 4-for-4 1 1 1 8 0 at Red Sox Aug. 11 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Aug. 10 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Aug. 9 2-for-4 3 2 2 8 0

Riley Greene Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Greene Stats

Riley Greene has 18 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs, 30 walks and 29 RBI (97 total hits). He's also stolen six bases.

He has a slash line of .307/.369/.478 on the season.

Greene has picked up a hit in seven games in a row. During his last 10 outings he is batting .316 with four doubles, a home run, two walks and four RBI.

Greene Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Red Sox Aug. 13 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 at Red Sox Aug. 12 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 at Red Sox Aug. 11 1-for-2 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Twins Aug. 10 2-for-4 1 1 1 6 0 vs. Twins Aug. 9 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0

