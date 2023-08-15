Top Player Prop Bets for Twins vs. Tigers on August 15, 2023
You can see player prop bet odds for Carlos Correa, Spencer Torkelson and others on the Minnesota Twins and Detroit Tigers prior to their matchup at 7:40 PM ET on Tuesday at Target Field.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Twins vs. Tigers Game Info
- When: Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: BSN
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Read More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins
Bailey Ober Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Ober Stats
- The Twins will hand the ball to Bailey Ober (6-6) for his 20th start of the season.
- He has 11 quality starts in 19 chances this season.
- Ober will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.
- In 19 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.
Ober Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Tigers
|Aug. 9
|5.0
|11
|5
|4
|9
|1
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Aug. 4
|5.0
|6
|2
|2
|3
|0
|at Royals
|Jul. 29
|4.0
|11
|6
|6
|5
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Jul. 23
|6.0
|5
|3
|2
|6
|0
|at Mariners
|Jul. 18
|6.0
|7
|3
|3
|5
|0
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Bailey Ober's player props with BetMGM.
Carlos Correa Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Correa Stats
- Correa has 25 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs, 44 walks and 54 RBI (95 total hits).
- He has a .230/.306/.409 slash line on the season.
- Correa will look for his ninth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 games he is batting .286 with two doubles, three home runs, five walks and nine RBI.
Correa Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Phillies
|Aug. 12
|1-for-2
|1
|1
|1
|4
|at Phillies
|Aug. 11
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Tigers
|Aug. 10
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Tigers
|Aug. 9
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|4
|at Tigers
|Aug. 8
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
Max Kepler Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Kepler Stats
- Max Kepler has put up 72 hits with 12 doubles, 19 home runs and 24 walks. He has driven in 46 runs.
- He's slashing .238/.299/.465 so far this season.
Kepler Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Phillies
|Aug. 13
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Phillies
|Aug. 12
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Phillies
|Aug. 11
|1-for-2
|1
|1
|1
|4
|at Tigers
|Aug. 10
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Tigers
|Aug. 9
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|1
Bet on player props for Carlos Correa, Max Kepler or other Twins players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers
Spencer Torkelson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Torkelson Stats
- Torkelson has put up 100 hits with 25 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 48 walks. He has driven in 63 runs with two stolen bases.
- He's slashed .228/.308/.412 so far this year.
Torkelson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Red Sox
|Aug. 13
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|at Red Sox
|Aug. 12
|4-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|8
|0
|at Red Sox
|Aug. 11
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Twins
|Aug. 10
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Twins
|Aug. 9
|2-for-4
|3
|2
|2
|8
|0
Riley Greene Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Greene Stats
- Riley Greene has 18 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs, 30 walks and 29 RBI (97 total hits). He's also stolen six bases.
- He has a slash line of .307/.369/.478 on the season.
- Greene has picked up a hit in seven games in a row. During his last 10 outings he is batting .316 with four doubles, a home run, two walks and four RBI.
Greene Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Red Sox
|Aug. 13
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Red Sox
|Aug. 12
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Red Sox
|Aug. 11
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Twins
|Aug. 10
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|6
|0
|vs. Twins
|Aug. 9
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
Bet on player props for Spencer Torkelson, Riley Greene or other Tigers players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.