Matt Wallner vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Matt Wallner (.212 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, three home runs, two walks and 10 RBI) and the Minnesota Twins play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Reese Olson. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he racked up four RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) against the Tigers.
Matt Wallner Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Tigers Starter: Reese Olson
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Matt Wallner At The Plate
- Wallner is hitting .240 with four doubles, nine home runs and 10 walks.
- Wallner has reached base via a hit in 15 games this season (of 35 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.
- He has homered in eight games this season (22.9%), homering in 7.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Wallner has picked up an RBI in 28.6% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 22.9% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 17 games this year (48.6%), including three multi-run games (8.6%).
Matt Wallner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|16
|.327
|AVG
|.143
|.439
|OBP
|.236
|.709
|SLG
|.347
|9
|XBH
|4
|6
|HR
|3
|16
|RBI
|6
|20/6
|K/BB
|16/4
|1
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Tigers' 4.49 team ERA ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to surrender 141 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in the league).
- Olson (2-5 with a 4.45 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Tigers, his 11th of the season.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Thursday against the Minnesota Twins, when he threw six scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 24-year-old has a 4.45 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .226 to his opponents.
