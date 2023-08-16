Max Kepler vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Max Kepler (.667 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Minnesota Twins face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Reese Olson. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Tigers.
Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Tigers Starter: Reese Olson
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Max Kepler At The Plate
- Kepler is hitting .239 with 12 doubles, 19 home runs and 25 walks.
- Kepler has reached base via a hit in 49 games this season (of 90 played), and had multiple hits in 21 of those games.
- In 21.1% of his games this season, he has homered, and 5.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Kepler has picked up an RBI in 32 games this year (35.6%), with more than one RBI in 10 of those contests (11.1%).
- He has scored in 37 games this season (41.1%), including nine multi-run games (10.0%).
Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|51
|.263
|AVG
|.220
|.320
|OBP
|.288
|.481
|SLG
|.451
|13
|XBH
|18
|8
|HR
|11
|21
|RBI
|25
|34/11
|K/BB
|39/14
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff ranks 21st in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers have a 4.49 team ERA that ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (141 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Tigers are sending Olson (2-5) out to make his 11th start of the season. He is 2-5 with a 4.45 ERA and 58 strikeouts through 60 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Thursday against the Minnesota Twins, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.45, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents are hitting .226 against him.
