Michael A. Taylor vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins and Michael A. Taylor, who went 1-for-3 last time out, take on Reese Olson and the Detroit Tigers at Target Field, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Tigers.
Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Tigers Starter: Reese Olson
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Michael A. Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor is hitting .212 with 13 doubles, 15 home runs and 17 walks.
- Taylor has had a hit in 50 of 99 games this season (50.5%), including multiple hits 11 times (11.1%).
- He has hit a home run in 14.1% of his games in 2023 (14 of 99), and 4.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Taylor has an RBI in 24 of 99 games this season, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 29 of 99 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|49
|.230
|AVG
|.193
|.260
|OBP
|.263
|.453
|SLG
|.366
|15
|XBH
|13
|9
|HR
|6
|21
|RBI
|16
|56/5
|K/BB
|52/12
|6
|SB
|2
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Tigers have a 4.49 team ERA that ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Tigers rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (141 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Tigers will send Olson (2-5) out for his 11th start of the season. He is 2-5 with a 4.45 ERA and 58 strikeouts through 60 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Thursday against the Minnesota Twins, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.45, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .226 against him.
