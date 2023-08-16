Wednesday's game between the Minnesota Twins (63-58) and the Detroit Tigers (53-66) at Target Field has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Twins securing the victory. First pitch is at 1:10 PM on August 16.

The Twins will look to Kenta Maeda (3-7) against the Tigers and Reese Olson (2-5).

Twins vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

BSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Twins 5, Tigers 4.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have a record of 4-3.

In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

The Twins have been favorites in 80 games this season and won 48 (60%) of those contests.

Minnesota is 10-7 this season when entering a game favored by -190 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for the Twins.

Minnesota has scored 533 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.

The Twins have a 3.87 team ERA that ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins Schedule