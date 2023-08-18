The Minnesota Twins, including Jorge Polanco and his .515 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Andre Jackson and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Target Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he collected three RBI (going 1-for-3 with a home run and a walk) against the Tigers.

Jorge Polanco Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Andre Jackson TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Jorge Polanco At The Plate

Polanco is hitting .242 with 12 doubles, eight home runs and 18 walks.

Polanco has gotten at least one hit in 70.8% of his games this season (34 of 48), with more than one hit eight times (16.7%).

He has hit a home run in 16.7% of his games this season, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.

Polanco has driven in a run in 15 games this year (31.3%), including eight games with more than one RBI (16.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 17 of 48 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jorge Polanco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 24 .253 AVG .231 .310 OBP .320 .538 SLG .341 14 XBH 6 6 HR 2 17 RBI 9 28/7 K/BB 22/11 1 SB 1

Pirates Pitching Rankings