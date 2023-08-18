Lynx vs. Storm: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - August 18
The Seattle Storm (9-21) will lean on Jewell Loyd (first in WNBA, 24.1 points per game) when they square off against Napheesa Collier (third in league, 21.4) and the Minnesota Lynx (14-16) on Friday, August 18, 2023 at Climate Pledge Arena. The game starts at 10:00 PM ET on ION.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Lynx vs. Storm matchup.
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Lynx vs. Storm Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ION
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Arena: Climate Pledge Arena
Lynx vs. Storm Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Lynx Moneyline
|Storm Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Lynx (-2)
|161.5
|-125
|+105
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Lynx (-1.5)
|161.5
|-125
|+105
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Lynx (-1.5)
|161.5
|-130
|+100
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Lynx (-2.5)
|162.5
|-140
|+110
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Lynx vs. Storm Betting Trends
- The Lynx have won 15 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 14 times.
- The Storm have put together a 16-13-0 record against the spread this season.
- Minnesota has covered the spread four times this season (4-5 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites.
- When playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs this year, Seattle has an ATS record of 14-11.
- The Lynx and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 16 out of 30 times this season.
- A total of 12 Storm games this year have gone over the point total.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.