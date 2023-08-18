On Friday, Max Kepler (.667 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Minnesota Twins face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Andre Jackson. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Tigers.

Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Pirates Starter: Andre Jackson

Andre Jackson TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Max Kepler At The Plate

Kepler has 12 doubles, 20 home runs and 26 walks while batting .239.

Kepler has picked up a hit in 54.9% of his 91 games this season, with more than one hit in 23.1% of them.

Looking at the 91 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 20 of them (22.0%), and in 5.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 36.3% of his games this season, Kepler has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 38 games this year (41.8%), including multiple runs in 10 games.

Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 51 .263 AVG .220 .322 OBP .288 .496 SLG .451 14 XBH 18 9 HR 11 22 RBI 25 36/12 K/BB 39/14 0 SB 0

Pirates Pitching Rankings