The Seattle Storm and Jessica Shepard will battle when the Storm (9-21) play the Minnesota Lynx (14-16) at Climate Pledge Arena on Friday, August 18 at 10:00 PM ET.

Last time out, Minnesota fell short of victory by a final score of 91-73 versus Indiana. The Lynx were led by Rachel Banham's 18 points and Shepard's 13 points and seven rebounds. Seattle is coming into this game having beat Phoenix 81-71 in their last outing. Jewell Loyd led the team with 24 points.

Lynx vs. Storm Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Lynx (-135 to win)

Lynx (-135 to win) Who's the underdog?: Storm (+110 to win)

Storm (+110 to win) What's the spread?: Lynx (-2.5)

Lynx (-2.5) What's the over/under?: 160.5

160.5 When: Friday, August 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, August 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington TV: ION

Lynx Season Stats

The Lynx rank ninth in the WNBA with 79.6 points per contest, but their defense has been less effective, ceding 84.8 points per game (second-worst in league).

Minnesota is pulling down 34.1 rebounds per game (seventh-ranked in WNBA) this season, while allowing 34.7 rebounds per contest (eighth-ranked).

The Lynx rank seventh in the WNBA with 19 dimes per contest.

Minnesota, who is sixth in the league with 13.4 turnovers per game, is forcing 12.4 turnovers per contest, which is second-worst in the WNBA.

The Lynx have been coming up short when it comes to threes this season, ranking third-worst in the WNBA in three-pointers made per game (6.5) and second-worst in three-point percentage (32%).

Minnesota is giving up 9.1 threes per game (worst in WNBA), and it is allowing a 35% three-point percentage (seventh-ranked) to its opponents.

Lynx Home/Away Splits

In 2023, the Lynx's offense has been slightly better at home, where they average 79.8 points per game, compared to on the road, where they score 79.5 per game. On the defensive side of the ball, they have been worse at home, where they allow 86.1 points per game, versus on the road, where they let their opponents to average 83.5 per game.

When playing at home, Minnesota averages exactly the same amount of rebounds as on the road (34.1), while it allows its opponents to grab 1.2 fewer boards in home games than in road games (34.1 at home, 35.3 on the road).

The Lynx average 19.6 assists per home game, 1.1 more than their average on the road in 2023 (18.5). During 2023, Minnesota has committed fewer turnovers at home than on the road (13.3 per game at home versus 13.5 on the road), but has forced more turnovers at home than on the road (12.7 at home versus 12.2 on the road).

In 2023 the Lynx are averaging 6.3 made three-pointers at home and 6.8 away, shooting 30.9% from distance at home compared to 33.1% away.

This year, Minnesota is averaging 8.8 three-pointers conceded per game at home and 9.4 on the road (while conceding 35.4% shooting from deep in home games compared to 34.6% on the road).

Lynx Moneyline and ATS Records

The Lynx have won 55.6% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (5-4).

The Lynx are 4-4 (winning 50% of their games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -135 or shorter.

Against the spread, Minnesota is 15-14-0 this season.

Against the spread as 2.5-point favorites or more, Minnesota is 3-5.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Lynx a 57.4% chance to win.

