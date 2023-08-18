Sebastian Korda 2023 Winston-Salem Open Odds
After bowing out in the round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open in his most recent tournament (losing to Borna Coric), Sebastian Korda will start the Winston-Salem Open against Benjamin Bonzi (in the round of 32). Korda is the current favorite (+800 odds) to be crowned champion at Wake Forest University Tennis Complex.
Korda at the 2023 Winston-Salem Open
- Next Round: Round of 32
- Tournament Dates: August 18-27
- Venue: Wake Forest University Tennis Complex
- Location: Winston Salem, North Carolina
- Court Surface: Hard
Korda's Next Match
In the round of 32 of the Winston-Salem Open, on Tuesday, August 22 (at 2:00 PM ET), Korda will play Bonzi.
Sebastian Korda Grand Slam Odds
- US Open odds to win: +1800
- Winston-Salem Open odds to win: +800
Korda Stats
- In his most recent tournament, the Western & Southern Open, Korda was defeated in the Round of 64 by No. 16-ranked Coric, 6-7, 4-6.
- Korda is 25-16 over the past year, with zero tournament wins.
- In 11 tournaments on hard courts over the past year, Korda has gone 21-11.
- Korda has played 26.4 games per match in his 41 matches over the past year across all court types.
- On hard courts, Korda has played 32 matches over the past year, and 26.5 games per match.
- As far as serve/return winning percentages over the past 12 months, Korda has won 81.0% of his games on serve, and 23.4% on return.
- As far as serve/return winning percentages on hard courts over the past 12 months, Korda has won 82.8% of his games on serve and 24.0% on return.
