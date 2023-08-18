Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates head into a matchup with Max Kepler and the Minnesota Twins on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

Twins vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins average 1.4 home runs per game to rank seventh in MLB action with 167 total home runs.

Minnesota is 13th in baseball, slugging .416.

The Twins rank 21st in MLB with a .238 batting average.

Minnesota ranks 17th in runs scored with 540 (4.4 per game).

The Twins' .316 on-base percentage ranks 20th in baseball.

The Twins strike out 10.2 times per game, the worst average in the majors.

The pitching staff for Minnesota has a collective 9.6 K/9 to lead MLB.

Minnesota's 3.91 team ERA ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Twins pitchers combine for the No. 3 WHIP in baseball (1.200).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Pablo Lopez (8-6) takes the mound for the Twins in his 25th start of the season. He has a 3.66 ERA in 147 2/3 innings pitched, with 180 strikeouts.

His last time out was on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the right-hander tossed six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.

Lopez is aiming for his fifth straight quality start.

Lopez is looking for his 16th straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.1 frames per appearance on the mound.

He is trying to have his third straight appearance with no earned runs allowed.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 8/11/2023 Phillies L 13-2 Away Dallas Keuchel Cristopher Sanchez 8/12/2023 Phillies W 8-1 Away Pablo Lopez Taijuan Walker 8/13/2023 Phillies W 3-0 Away Sonny Gray Ranger Suárez 8/15/2023 Tigers W 5-3 Home Bailey Ober Alex Faedo 8/16/2023 Tigers L 8-7 Home Kenta Maeda Reese Olson 8/18/2023 Pirates - Home Pablo Lopez Andre Jackson 8/19/2023 Pirates - Home Sonny Gray Mitch Keller 8/20/2023 Pirates - Home Dallas Keuchel Osvaldo Bido 8/22/2023 Brewers - Away Bailey Ober Wade Miley 8/23/2023 Brewers - Away Kenta Maeda Corbin Burnes 8/24/2023 Rangers - Home Pablo Lopez Andrew Heaney

