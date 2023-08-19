Jorge Polanco and his .378 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (64 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Pittsburgh Pirates and Mitch Keller on August 19 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

Jorge Polanco Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Target Field

Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller

TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Jorge Polanco At The Plate

Polanco is hitting .242 with 12 doubles, eight home runs and 18 walks.

Polanco has picked up a hit in 71.4% of his 49 games this year, with multiple hits in 16.3% of them.

He has gone deep in 16.3% of his games in 2023 (eight of 49), and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.

Polanco has had at least one RBI in 32.7% of his games this year (16 of 49), with two or more RBI eight times (16.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored at least one run 17 times this season (34.7%), including one multi-run game.

Jorge Polanco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 24 .253 AVG .231 .308 OBP .320 .526 SLG .341 14 XBH 6 6 HR 2 18 RBI 9 29/7 K/BB 22/11 1 SB 1

Pirates Pitching Rankings