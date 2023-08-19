Michael A. Taylor vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Michael A. Taylor -- 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Mitch Keller on the mound, on August 19 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Pirates.
Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Michael A. Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor has 13 doubles, 16 home runs and 18 walks while hitting .213.
- Taylor has gotten at least one hit in 51.0% of his games this year (51 of 100), with multiple hits 11 times (11.0%).
- He has hit a home run in 15 games this year (15.0%), homering in 5% of his chances at the plate.
- In 25.0% of his games this year, Taylor has driven in at least one run. In 10 of those games (10.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 30 games this year, with multiple runs four times.
Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|49
|.232
|AVG
|.193
|.266
|OBP
|.263
|.470
|SLG
|.366
|16
|XBH
|13
|10
|HR
|6
|23
|RBI
|16
|57/6
|K/BB
|52/12
|6
|SB
|2
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Pirates' 4.61 team ERA ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
- The Pirates rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (138 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Pirates will send Keller (9-8) out for his 26th start of the season as he goes for his 10th victory. He is 9-8 with a 4.27 ERA and 161 strikeouts through 149 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance came on Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
- The 27-year-old's 4.27 ERA ranks 40th, 1.283 WHIP ranks 38th, and 9.7 K/9 ranks 17th among qualifying pitchers this season.
