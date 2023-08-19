Carlos Correa will lead the way for the Minnesota Twins (64-59) on Saturday, August 19, when they match up with Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates (54-68) at Target Field at 7:10 PM ET.

The Pirates are +145 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favored Twins (-175). The total is 8.5 runs for the matchup.

Date: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Sonny Gray - MIN (6-5, 2.97 ERA) vs Mitch Keller - PIT (9-8, 4.27 ERA)

Twins vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Twins vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Twins have been favored 82 times and won 49, or 59.8%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter, the Twins have gone 15-9 (62.5%).

The implied probability of a win from Minnesota, based on the moneyline, is 63.6%.

The Twins have a 4-4 record over the eight games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Minnesota combined with its opponents to go over the total four times.

The Pirates have been chosen as underdogs in 97 games this year and have walked away with the win 40 times (41.2%) in those games.

This season, the Pirates have come away with a win 13 times in 25 chances when named as an underdog of at least +145 or worse on the moneyline.

In seven games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 2-5.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Twins vs. Pirates Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Max Kepler 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+150) Christian Vázquez 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+160) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+220) Royce Lewis 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+190) Dónovan Solano 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+210) Carlos Correa 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+145)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2500 9th 1st

