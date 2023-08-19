Carlos Correa and Bryan Reynolds are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Minnesota Twins and the Pittsburgh Pirates play at Target Field on Saturday (first pitch at 7:10 PM ET).

Twins vs. Pirates Game Info

When: Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

How to Watch on TV: BSN

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Sonny Gray Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Gray Stats

The Twins will send Sonny Gray (6-5) to the mound for his 25th start this season.

He's looking to extend his five-game quality start streak.

Gray will look to finish five or more innings for the 11th start in a row.

He has made 24 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 33-year-old's 2.97 ERA ranks fourth, 1.210 WHIP ranks 29th, and 9.2 K/9 ranks 25th.

Gray Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Phillies Aug. 13 6.0 2 0 0 7 3 at Tigers Aug. 8 6.0 7 3 2 10 0 at Cardinals Aug. 3 7.0 5 2 2 8 0 at Royals Jul. 28 6.0 5 3 3 5 0 vs. White Sox Jul. 22 6.0 7 2 2 4 1

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Correa Stats

Correa has 25 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs, 46 walks and 54 RBI (96 total hits).

He's slashing .230/.309/.407 on the year.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Pirates Aug. 18 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Aug. 15 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 at Phillies Aug. 12 1-for-2 1 1 1 4 at Phillies Aug. 11 1-for-2 0 0 0 2 at Tigers Aug. 10 1-for-4 0 0 0 1

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Kepler Stats

Max Kepler has collected 75 hits with 13 doubles, 20 home runs and 26 walks. He has driven in 47 runs.

He has a .238/.302/.470 slash line on the season.

Kepler brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is batting .278 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and two RBI.

Kepler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Pirates Aug. 18 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 vs. Tigers Aug. 16 1-for-4 2 1 1 4 vs. Tigers Aug. 15 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 at Phillies Aug. 13 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Aug. 12 2-for-5 1 0 1 3

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has 114 hits with 23 doubles, four triples, 18 home runs, 39 walks and 60 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.

He's slashing .270/.333/.470 so far this season.

Reynolds has recorded a base hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is batting .292 with a triple, three home runs, two walks and six RBI.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins Aug. 18 3-for-5 0 0 1 3 0 at Mets Aug. 16 1-for-5 1 1 2 4 0 at Mets Aug. 15 1-for-6 0 0 1 3 0 at Mets Aug. 14 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Reds Aug. 13 2-for-5 2 2 2 8 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

McCutchen Stats

Andrew McCutchen has 85 hits with 14 doubles, 10 home runs, 68 walks and 31 RBI. He's also stolen 10 bases.

He has a .251/.377/.381 slash line on the year.

McCutchen Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mets Aug. 16 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets Aug. 15 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Reds Aug. 13 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Reds Aug. 13 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Reds Aug. 11 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0

