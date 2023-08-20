Joey Gallo vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 20
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Joey Gallo (.240 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Osvaldo Bido and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Target Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Pirates.
Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Osvaldo Bido
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Gallo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Twins Injury Report
|Twins vs Pirates Betting Trends & Stats
|Twins vs Pirates Player Props
|Twins vs Pirates Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Twins vs Pirates
|Twins vs Pirates Odds
|Twins vs Pirates Prediction
Joey Gallo At The Plate
- Gallo is batting .179 with nine doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 45 walks.
- Gallo has had a hit in 37 of 95 games this year (38.9%), including multiple hits seven times (7.4%).
- Looking at the 95 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 18 of them (18.9%), and in 6.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Gallo has had at least one RBI in 22.1% of his games this year (21 of 95), with two or more RBI nine times (9.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 32.6% of his games this year (31 of 95), with two or more runs four times (4.2%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|47
|.165
|AVG
|.191
|.289
|OBP
|.317
|.354
|SLG
|.537
|13
|XBH
|17
|5
|HR
|15
|13
|RBI
|25
|65/21
|K/BB
|66/24
|0
|SB
|0
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in the league.
- The Pirates have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.60).
- The Pirates surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (138 total, 1.1 per game).
- Bido (2-3) gets the starting nod for the Pirates in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 5.05 ERA in 41 2/3 innings pitched, with 37 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance was in relief on Monday when the right-hander threw three innings against the New York Mets, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.05, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .261 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.