The Minnesota Twins, including Jorge Polanco (.422 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 101 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Osvaldo Bido and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Target Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-3 with two RBI) in his last game against the Pirates.

Jorge Polanco Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Osvaldo Bido

Osvaldo Bido TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jorge Polanco? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Jorge Polanco At The Plate

Polanco is hitting .249 with 12 doubles, eight home runs and 19 walks.

Polanco has had a hit in 36 of 50 games this year (72.0%), including multiple hits nine times (18.0%).

He has hit a long ball in eight games this year (16.0%), homering in 3.8% of his plate appearances.

Polanco has driven in a run in 17 games this season (34.0%), including nine games with more than one RBI (18.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 18 of 50 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jorge Polanco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 24 .265 AVG .231 .321 OBP .320 .531 SLG .341 14 XBH 6 6 HR 2 20 RBI 9 30/8 K/BB 22/11 2 SB 1

Pirates Pitching Rankings