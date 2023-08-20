Max Kepler -- 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Osvaldo Bido on the mound, on August 20 at 2:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) in his last game against the Pirates.

Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: Target Field

Pirates Starter: Osvaldo Bido

TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Max Kepler At The Plate

Kepler is batting .241 with 14 doubles, 20 home runs and 26 walks.

Kepler enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .278 with one homer.

Kepler has had a hit in 52 of 93 games this year (55.9%), including multiple hits 22 times (23.7%).

He has hit a long ball in 21.5% of his games this season, and 5.7% of his trips to the plate.

Kepler has picked up an RBI in 36.6% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 10.8% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.

He has scored in 38 games this year (40.9%), including 10 multi-run games (10.8%).

Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 51 .265 AVG .220 .321 OBP .288 .497 SLG .451 16 XBH 18 9 HR 11 23 RBI 25 39/12 K/BB 39/14 0 SB 0

Pirates Pitching Rankings