Michael A. Taylor vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 20
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Michael A. Taylor, with a slugging percentage of .361 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Osvaldo Bido on the mound, August 20 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Pirates.
Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Pirates Starter: Osvaldo Bido
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Michael A. Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor is batting .217 with 13 doubles, 16 home runs and 18 walks.
- In 51.5% of his games this year (52 of 101), Taylor has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (11.9%) he recorded more than one.
- In 14.9% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 4.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 26 games this year (25.7%), Taylor has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (9.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 31 games this season, with multiple runs four times.
Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|49
|.239
|AVG
|.193
|.272
|OBP
|.263
|.471
|SLG
|.366
|16
|XBH
|13
|10
|HR
|6
|24
|RBI
|16
|59/6
|K/BB
|52/12
|6
|SB
|2
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff ranks 15th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates have a 4.60 team ERA that ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to give up 138 home runs (1.1 per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
- Bido (2-3 with a 5.05 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Pirates, his ninth of the season.
- His last time out came in relief on Monday when the righty tossed three innings against the New York Mets, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.
- The 27-year-old has put together a 5.05 ERA and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 12 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .261 to opposing hitters.
