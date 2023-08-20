Royce Lewis vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 20
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Royce Lewis (.405 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starting pitcher Osvaldo Bido and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Target Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Pirates.
Royce Lewis Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Pirates Starter: Osvaldo Bido
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Royce Lewis At The Plate
- Lewis is hitting .327 with four doubles, four home runs and five walks.
- Lewis has picked up a hit in 70.0% of his 30 games this season, with at least two hits in 26.7% of them.
- In four games this season, he has gone deep (13.3%, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate).
- In 40.0% of his games this year, Lewis has tallied at least one RBI. In three of those games (10.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least one run 12 times this year (40.0%), including one multi-run game.
Royce Lewis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|13
|.271
|AVG
|.392
|.328
|OBP
|.415
|.424
|SLG
|.529
|5
|XBH
|3
|2
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|10
|18/4
|K/BB
|15/1
|2
|SB
|0
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 15th in the league.
- The Pirates have a 4.60 team ERA that ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (138 total, 1.1 per game).
- Bido (2-3 with a 5.05 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Pirates, his ninth of the season.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Monday, when he threw three innings against the New York Mets, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up a 5.05 ERA and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings across 12 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .261 to opposing hitters.
