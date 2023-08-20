Ryan Jeffers vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 20
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Ryan Jeffers is available when the Minnesota Twins take on Osvaldo Bido and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Target Field Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
He is back in action for the first time since August 15, when he went 1-for-4 against the Tigers.
Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Pirates Starter: Osvaldo Bido
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Ryan Jeffers At The Plate
- Jeffers is batting .280 with 11 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 25 walks.
- Jeffers has gotten a hit in 39 of 66 games this year (59.1%), with more than one hit on 13 occasions (19.7%).
- Looking at the 66 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in eight of them (12.1%), and in 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Jeffers has driven in a run in 16 games this year (24.2%), including six games with more than one RBI (9.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 34.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (7.6%).
Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|34
|.330
|AVG
|.241
|.422
|OBP
|.351
|.580
|SLG
|.402
|11
|XBH
|10
|5
|HR
|4
|9
|RBI
|16
|28/11
|K/BB
|40/14
|1
|SB
|2
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Pirates have a 4.60 team ERA that ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to surrender 138 home runs (1.1 per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
- Bido makes the start for the Pirates, his ninth of the season. He is 2-3 with a 5.05 ERA and 37 strikeouts through 41 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out -- out of the bullpen on Monday -- the righty threw three innings against the New York Mets, giving up one earned run while surrendering two hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 5.05, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents are hitting .261 against him.
