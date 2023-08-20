The Minnesota Twins and Pittsburgh Pirates will send Dallas Keuchel and Osvaldo Bido, respectively, out for the start when the two squads square off on Sunday at Target Field, at 2:10 PM ET.

Twins vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins average 1.4 home runs per game to rank seventh in MLB action with 168 total home runs.

Minnesota's .417 slugging percentage ranks 13th in MLB.

The Twins rank 21st in the majors with a .239 batting average.

Minnesota ranks 18th in runs scored with 549 (4.4 per game).

The Twins' .318 on-base percentage ranks 17th in MLB.

Twins batters strike out 10.3 times per game, the most in MLB.

Minnesota's pitching staff is No. 1 in the majors with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.

Minnesota's 3.91 team ERA ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Twins have the third-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.207).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

The Twins will send Keuchel (0-1) to make his third start of the season.

In his last time out on Friday, Aug. 11, the left-hander tossed 1 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, allowing six earned runs while surrendering six hits.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 8/13/2023 Phillies W 3-0 Away Sonny Gray Ranger Suárez 8/15/2023 Tigers W 5-3 Home Bailey Ober Alex Faedo 8/16/2023 Tigers L 8-7 Home Kenta Maeda Reese Olson 8/18/2023 Pirates W 5-1 Home Pablo Lopez Andre Jackson 8/19/2023 Pirates L 7-4 Home Sonny Gray Mitch Keller 8/20/2023 Pirates - Home Dallas Keuchel Osvaldo Bido 8/22/2023 Brewers - Away Bailey Ober Wade Miley 8/23/2023 Brewers - Away Kenta Maeda Corbin Burnes 8/24/2023 Rangers - Home Pablo Lopez Andrew Heaney 8/25/2023 Rangers - Home Sonny Gray Dane Dunning 8/26/2023 Rangers - Home Dallas Keuchel Max Scherzer

