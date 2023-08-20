How to Watch the Twins vs. Pirates Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 20
The Minnesota Twins and Pittsburgh Pirates will send Dallas Keuchel and Osvaldo Bido, respectively, out for the start when the two squads square off on Sunday at Target Field, at 2:10 PM ET.
Twins vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Twins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Twins average 1.4 home runs per game to rank seventh in MLB action with 168 total home runs.
- Minnesota's .417 slugging percentage ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Twins rank 21st in the majors with a .239 batting average.
- Minnesota ranks 18th in runs scored with 549 (4.4 per game).
- The Twins' .318 on-base percentage ranks 17th in MLB.
- Twins batters strike out 10.3 times per game, the most in MLB.
- Minnesota's pitching staff is No. 1 in the majors with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Minnesota's 3.91 team ERA ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Twins have the third-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.207).
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Twins will send Keuchel (0-1) to make his third start of the season.
- In his last time out on Friday, Aug. 11, the left-hander tossed 1 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, allowing six earned runs while surrendering six hits.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Twins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/13/2023
|Phillies
|W 3-0
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|Ranger Suárez
|8/15/2023
|Tigers
|W 5-3
|Home
|Bailey Ober
|Alex Faedo
|8/16/2023
|Tigers
|L 8-7
|Home
|Kenta Maeda
|Reese Olson
|8/18/2023
|Pirates
|W 5-1
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|Andre Jackson
|8/19/2023
|Pirates
|L 7-4
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Mitch Keller
|8/20/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Dallas Keuchel
|Osvaldo Bido
|8/22/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Bailey Ober
|Wade Miley
|8/23/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Kenta Maeda
|Corbin Burnes
|8/24/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|Andrew Heaney
|8/25/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Dane Dunning
|8/26/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Dallas Keuchel
|Max Scherzer
