Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins (64-60) will take on Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates (55-68) at Target Field on Sunday, August 20. First pitch is scheduled for 2:10 PM ET.

The favored Twins have -145 moneyline odds against the underdog Pirates, who are listed at +120. The total is 9.5 runs for this matchup.

Twins vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Dallas Keuchel - MIN (0-1, 9.45 ERA) vs Osvaldo Bido - PIT (2-3, 5.05 ERA)

Twins vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Twins vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Twins have won 49 out of the 83 games, or 59%, in which they've been favored.

The Twins have gone 28-25 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter (52.8% winning percentage).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Minnesota has a 59.2% chance to win.

The Twins were the moneyline favorite in eight of their last 10 games, and went 3-5 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Minnesota combined with its opponents to go over the total four times.

The Pirates have won in 41, or 41.8%, of the 98 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Pirates have a mark of 25-30 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Twins vs. Pirates Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jorge Polanco 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+185) Max Kepler 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+145) Royce Lewis 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+190) Carlos Correa 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+170) Michael A. Taylor 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+275)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2500 9th 1st

