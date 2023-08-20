Carlos Correa and Bryan Reynolds are two of the players with prop bets available when the Minnesota Twins and the Pittsburgh Pirates play at Target Field on Sunday (at 2:10 PM ET).

Twins vs. Pirates Game Info

When: Sunday, August 20, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Sunday, August 20, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Dallas Keuchel Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Keuchel Stats

The Twins' Dallas Keuchel will make his third start of the season.

Keuchel Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Phillies Aug. 11 1.2 6 6 6 0 2 vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 6 5.0 8 1 1 0 2

Carlos Correa Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Correa Stats

Correa has put up 97 hits with 25 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 47 walks. He has driven in 54 runs.

He's slashing .230/.310/.405 so far this year.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Pirates Aug. 19 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Pirates Aug. 18 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Aug. 15 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 at Phillies Aug. 12 1-for-2 1 1 1 4 at Phillies Aug. 11 1-for-2 0 0 0 2

Max Kepler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Kepler Stats

Max Kepler has 77 hits with 14 doubles, 20 home runs, 26 walks and 48 RBI.

He's slashed .241/.303/.472 on the year.

Kepler takes a four-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .278 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and two RBI.

Kepler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Pirates Aug. 19 2-for-5 0 0 1 3 vs. Pirates Aug. 18 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 vs. Tigers Aug. 16 1-for-4 2 1 1 4 vs. Tigers Aug. 15 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 at Phillies Aug. 13 0-for-1 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Bryan Reynolds Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has 114 hits with 23 doubles, four triples, 18 home runs and 39 walks. He has driven in 60 runs with nine stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .266/.330/.465 on the year.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins Aug. 19 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Twins Aug. 18 3-for-5 0 0 1 3 0 at Mets Aug. 16 1-for-5 1 1 2 4 0 at Mets Aug. 15 1-for-6 0 0 1 3 0 at Mets Aug. 14 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

Andrew McCutchen Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

McCutchen Stats

Andrew McCutchen has recorded 87 hits with 14 doubles, 11 home runs and 68 walks. He has driven in 36 runs with 10 stolen bases.

He's slashing .253/.377/.390 so far this season.

McCutchen Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins Aug. 19 2-for-5 1 1 5 5 0 at Mets Aug. 16 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets Aug. 15 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Reds Aug. 13 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Reds Aug. 13 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

